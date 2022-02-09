Elusive Atlanta icon Andre 3000 in Super Bowl commercial

LOS ANGELES — As fans tune in to Super Bowl LVI, they may spot a familiar face.
Andre 3000, who has generally remained out of the public eye except for an occasional live performance, is the voice of a new Squarespace commercial starring actress and model Zendaya. The commercial is set to run while the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday live on 11Alive. The rapper-songwriter even makes a cameo at the end of the clip.
While audiences may be able to guess the voiceover telling Sally's tale is, in fact, the OutKast member, viewers are pleasantly surprised to see a gray-haired Andre 3000 for just six seconds at the end steering a boat while finishing up the story.
Although it's not an OutKast reunion, like fans were hoping and rumors may suggest, it's still nice to see one of Atlanta's own beloved stars back on screen. In 2019, when the Super Bowl was in Atlanta, the other half of OutKast Big Boi performed at half time with Maroon 5 and Travis Scott.
Squarespace's commercial chronicles the classic tongue twister "She Sells Seashells," which is all narrated by 3000. In the video, Zendaya plays the roll of Sally, a struggling entrepreneur who is working to sell seashells at a place where they're most abundant — the seashore. With the help of Squarespace, Sally is able to optimize her business plan. Not only does she start selling seashells, but she sells shell jewelry, shell skirts and sarongs, and even offers shell meditation sessions among other things.