With Super Bowl and Valentine's Day together, Columbia sees business booming

Valentine's Day and the Super Bowl are back-to-back amid beautiful weather, encouraging many to head out to restaurants in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the Super Bowl on Sunday and Valentines Day on Monday, many people are making the most of the nice weather and the weekend to head out with friends and family to celebrate both of the events.

Several businesses are booked up and busy.

"This is one of our busiest weekends of the entire year, we are fully booked up for brunch this weekend and mostly our dinner services too," Sydney Lopez, service house manager at Market on Main, said.

Market on Main is not alone with Grand on Main also seeing what they say is the busiest day they've had.

"It's been phenomenal. So far, we are looking at possibly a record-breaking day with tons of reservations," manager Christopher Yonce said.

Both restaurants said this weekend meant all hands on deck for them.

Lopez said Market on Main is slowly allowing people to walk in but it is still reservation-only for the most part, adding that they anticipate it will continue to be busy.

"We have a lot more team members on for this evening and the weekend," Lopez said.

Resident Rashuan Shaver-Jackson said he is taking his girlfriend out somewhere special, and he made reservations to make sure he does not have to fight the crowds.