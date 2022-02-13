Claflin student ends week with HBCU gaming championship, ticket to Super Bowl LVI

He journeyed from Orangeburg to Los Angeles to learn more about the business of football - and then won the entire tournament for good measure.

LOS ANGELES — Eric Minor found himself in Los Angeles this week learning the ins and outs of the National Football League alongside the best of the best in sports gaming.

On Saturday, he earned the title of champion - one the Claflin University student will carry with him to the Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

Over the past week, student finalists from the nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who participated in the Madden NFL 22 x HBCU Tournament got to learn a bit more about their favorite sport and the job opportunities that exist in the NFL. Each finalist also received a ticket to attend the big game at SoFi Stadium.

It was all leading up to two big championship games. Not only was the week going to be punctuated by the Super Bowl itself, but one battle still remained among the Madden NFL 22 elite.

It came down to a Saturday showdown between Minor, also known as "ThatGuyDJ" and Rodney "RockoTuff" McKay from Virginia Union University.

And when the dust settled, Claflin's own senior computer science major was declared the tournament champion.