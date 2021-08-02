Disney castle illuminated in Bucs colors to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LV win

The most magical place on Earth may not be hosting a parade, but its showing its support in other ways.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cinderella Castle was decked out in Bucs colors following their Super Bowl LV victory Sunday night.

Just a few hours from where the big game took place, the castle at Walt Disney World resort in Orlando was illuminated in Buccaneers red, and a splash of blue for "healthcare heroes," the company said.

The most magical place on Earth is usually a pit stop for championship-winning teams, but Disney said it would not be hosting a Super Bowl parade this year.

The theme parks' commercial is a long-running tradition for Super Bowl champs dating back to 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms was the first to utter the famous phrase.

Disney says it hopes to be able to bring back the Super Bowl tradition next year so that fans can see and cheer on their favorite player in the park.