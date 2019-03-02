Super Bowl LIII is taking over Atlanta but it’s also taking over your big screen TV!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Super Bowl from kickoff to the Lombardi trophy presentation to the winning team!

COVERAGE TIME: Super Bowl coverage begins at 2:00 p.m.

If you're only interested in watching the game and commercials, grab your snacks and...watch.

GAME TIME: The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams kick off at 6:30 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH IT: Turn the channel ton WLTX News 19!

NETWORK: CBS! That’s us!

WHERE IS THE SUPER BOWL PLAYED?

The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the home of the Falcons. This is the stadium’s first Super Bowl but Atlanta’s third Super Bowl overall.

PHOTOS | Mercedes Benz Stadium Ahead Of Super Bowl 53!

REMATCH

These two teams met Super Bowl XXXVI which was played in February 2002, of course with different players. However, Rams quarterback Jared Goff, 24, said on the opening night he doesn’t remember watching that Super Bowl. The Rams were also located in St. Louis.

WHO’S SINGING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM?

Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem.

PHOTOS | Gladys Knight at Carolina Theatre

WHO’S PERFORMING THE HALFTIME SHOW?

Maroon 5 will headline the halftime show. The band will be joined by special guests Travis Scott and Big Boi.

THE MATCH-UP

The Patriots are entering the game as the second seed in the AFC after an 11-5 season and playoff wins over the Chargers and Chiefs (on the road and in overtime)

The Rams enter the game as the second seed in the NFC after a 13-3 season and playoff wins over the Cowboys and Saints (on the road and in overtime).

PHOTOS | The Lombardi Trophy Ahead Of Super Bowl 53!

STATS TO KNOW

This is the Patriots’ 11th Super Bowl appearance overall, the most in NFL history

The Patriots are the third team in NFL history to go to three straight Super Bowls

If the Patriots win, they’ll break a tie with the Steelers for the most wins in playoff history

This is the Rams’ fourth Super Bowl appearance and their first since February 2002

Jared Goff is 24-years-old, Tom Brady is 41-years-old.

If the Patriots win, Brady will become the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, a record held by Peyton Manning

Bill Belichick is 66-years-old, Sean McVay is 33-years-old. The 33-year age gap between coaches is a Super Bowl record

If the Rams win, Sean McVay will become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl

HOW MANY IN ATLANTA

More than one million people from across the country will come to the city to take part in the festivities

PHOTOS | Celebrities In Atlanta For Super Bowl 53!

COMMERCIALS

SUPERFOODS

Did you know, 1.3 billion chicken wings will be on the menu for Super Bowl Sunday? Plus, 11.2 million pounds of potato chips, and more than 3 million pounds of popcorn.

LOMBARDI TROPHY

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is the trophy awarded each year to the winner of the Super Bowl. The trophy is named in honor of NFL coach Vince Lombardi, who led the Green Bay Packers to victories in the first two Super Bowl games.

STREAMING

Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed for FREE on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app (available on most connected devices); also available on CBS All Access.