ATLANTA — Soul singer Gladys Knight will perform at the 2019 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Feb 3.

The Atlanta native will sing the national anthem before the NFL’s biggest game of the season, the NFL announced Thursday.

"I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta," Knight said in a statement. "The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year."

Better known as the “Empress of Soul,” the 74-year-old singer began her recording career in 1966 with Motown Records and released a string of hits under the act "Gladys Knight and the Pips."

Some of Knight’s most popular records include “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “That’s What Friends Are For” and the electric jazz and funk classic “Love Overboard”.

The seven-time Grammy award winner created a tourist destination in Atlanta when she an Ron Winans opened three popular soul food restaurants “Chicken & Waffles”.

Her music legacy was declared by recording industry in 1996 when Gladys Knight and The Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Knight is also listed in Rolling Stone Magazine’s Greatest Singers of All Time.

