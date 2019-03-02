ATLANTA — For Super Bowl LIII, no Chick-fil-A sandwiches will be available for purchase inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
But make no mistake, the concession store occupying Section 123 of The Benz will be open during the game.
Say hello to Fries Up (pictured below), the stadium's alter-ego entity for special Sunday occasions.
Instead of chicken sandwiches or biscuits, the house specialty covers many variations of fries (Parmesan, buffalo, bacon cheddar, etc.).
Reportedly, patrons can also indulge on some southern poutine ... even if it doesn't officially grace the menu.
In fact, it's near-impossible to locate any online version of the Fries Up menu.
The Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has had a long-standing policy of being closed on Sundays. This public stance thus creates a vacuum effect for other restaurant concepts, like Fries Up, during big weekend events.
According to SB Nation, the Chick-fil-A / Fries Up signage conveniently flips over for the employees.
Here's the food that will be served inside the stadium during the game:
RELATED: Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be closed during Super Bowl action
RELATED: Last-minute Super Bowl ticket sales picking up on StubHub
RELATED: What’s inside the celeb gift bags worth $15K at Super Bowl 2019?