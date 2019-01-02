COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just in time for the big game Joe Cook returns with another Joe Cooks segment.

In this edition of Joe Cooks former Seattle Seahawks defensive back and Spring Valley assistant football coach Michael Boulware helps Joe make Buffalo Chicken Dip.

While they make this signature dish that's great for any football game Michael talks about his experience playing in Super Bowl XL against Pittsburgh, what he sees from the Patriots and the Rams and the mindset players have to have going into the biggest games of their careers.

Watch and Enjoy. Make this Buffalo Chicken Dip for any gameday.

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP RECIPE (Most Steps From AllRecipes.com)

INGREDIENTS

4 Boneless Chicken Breasts

1 1/2 Cup Shredded Cheese

1/2 Cup Blue Cheese Dressing

1 Cup Ranch Dressing

1 Cup Hot Sauce

2, 8 oz packages of Cream Cheese (softened)

Celery, Crackers, Tortilla Chips or Toast Points For Dipping

DIRECTIONS

Fill large enough pot to hold all four chicken breasts with water about three quarters full. Bring water to a boil and insert chicken breasts. Cover the pot.

Allow the water to rise to boil again. Once it starts boiling reduce to low/medium heat and let simmer. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in the middle.

Drain chicken and shred chicken breasts.

Once chicken is shredded place chicken, cream cheese, dressings and hot sauce in a large mixing bowl.

Mix all ingredients until well combined

Joe Cook

Add shredded cheese to the mixture and continue to mix.

Save 1/2 cup of shredded cheese for dip topping (optional).

Once mixing is complete transfer mixture into a crock-pot.

Set crock-pot on high and let cook for about an hour and or until bubbly.

You can also put the mixture in a baking dish and bake the dip at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes to an hour or until bubbly.

Serve hot with buttery crackers, toast points, celery or chips of your choice.

Joe Cooks Buffalo Chicken Dip

Joe Cook

Enjoy the buffalo chicken dip for any game especially on Super Sunday!

If you have a recipe you'd like Joe and guest to try submit your recipe to jcook@wltx.com for your recipe to featured on a future Joe Cooks segment.