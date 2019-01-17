ATLANTA -- Mr. Welcome to Atlanta himself Ludacris is making moves before the Super Bowl. The Atlanta actor, rapper and community activist partnered with Mercedes-Benz to surprise two students at Atlanta’s Ron Clark Academy with tickets to the Super Bowl.

In the video he pulls up to the gates of the nationally-renowned school in his white Mercedes-Benz to a group of eagerly waiting middle school students. He asks two students to come to the front and announces, “They’ve been really great with their character and their friends and inspiring everybody else.”

Then he said he had a surprise for the two students and reached into his car to retrieve the surprise.

“Y’all are both going to the Super Bowl!”

The entire group burst into a frenzy.

Super Bowl 53 will be at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Ludacris will be featured in the Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl Ad.

In a release, Mercedes-Benz said “As part of its commitment to be more than just a transplant or name on a stadium, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) has established relationships with more than 50 organizations (including RCA) in the Atlanta metro area as part of its Greatness Lives Here initiative to educate and empower the next generation.”

The Super Bowl is on Sunday, February 3 and 11Alive is the official partner of the Super Bowl host committee. We're your guide to enjoying the best of Super Bowl week as a local and as a visitor.

