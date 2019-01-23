Are you thinking of renting your place out Super Bowl week in Atlanta?

Well, if you have money to burn, here are three first-class homes up for rent Super Bowl week. But more than likely you will need to empty your 401k to pay for it.

“On a normal month, typically the high-end Buckhead properties may rent for $7,500 to $15,000 a month. But during a month like the Super Bowl, you can expect to pay $40,000 to $70,000 for the same properties, and one property is $100,000 for the month," said Coldwell Banker.real estate agent David Brown.

HINES WARD'S ATLANTA HOME

First, on our list, some may call this home the perfect rental for the ultimate Super Bowl fan. What would be a better place than renting NFL legend Hines Ward’s house for the week?

The ultimate Super Bowl 53 rental in Atlanta! Live like a Super Bowl MVP! NFL Legend Hines Wards house is only $50,000 Super Bowl week. Check out the full listing here!

The price for the week? $50,000. But what do you get for this?

The gated north Atlanta home features 8 bedrooms 12 baths and was designed by Hines Ward himself. For instance, a double-sided fireplace that was inspired by a Korean hotel he once visited and tranquil waterfall in the living room.

The listing describes the property as an entertainment paradise including a candlelit grotto, saltwater pool, hot tub, cabana out back and a basketball court.

The third floor has it all! Including a poker room, a billiards room, Gym, and first-class bar with TVs.

And if you love the property so much it is listed here for $5,000,000.

The A-Scene’s Francesca Amiker toured the home last year. You can check out the story here

$100,000 a week Atlanta home

Next up! If an NFL legends house isn’t enough for you, check out this 12,000 square foot palace! It will run you $100,000 for the week.

"$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!", Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week. “$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day. This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week.

“$100,000 to rent this home for the week is a great deal!”, Brown said. The home is also only available for rent from January 28 to February 4. This comes out to a little over $14,000 a day.

This 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom home is only minutes north from the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The listing describes the property as a fully turnkey rental perfect for corporate entertaining Super Bowl week.

Bargain Bin: $30,000 a week home

After the last two, you might see this one as a bargain at $30,000.

Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub. Appraised for over $2.2 mm Custom wrought iron gates at both driveway entrances - Amazing location - The grand, circular staircase draws you into the beauty and elegance that waits beyond the two-story foyer. Hard coat stucco. Chef's kitchen with add'l full butler's pantry is ideal for entertaining at any level. New pool and hot tub.

The 7-bedroom 6 bath 8,200 square foot home also located in north Atlanta gives you both the privacy yet accessibility to being near everything Super Bowl week.

