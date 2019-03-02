ATLANTA — Retired Springfield, Mo. Police Officer Aaron Pearson has no memory of the morning of January 26, 2015.

While on patrol, Pearson was shot in the face by a 34-year-old Springfield man, suffering a catastrophic brain injury and ending his career. After a manhunt, that man was captured and ultimately convicted and sentenced to a term of life plus 115 years in prison.

As for Pearson, he was treated for his injuries at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. After intensive recovery efforts, he can now walk and talk again. However, he still suffers some residual effects from the shooting.

Pearson's father-in-law nominated him after he learned that Omnigo Software CEO, Bobby Robertson, was giving away Super Bowl tickets to deserving law enforcement professionals.

Officers from the Atlanta Police Department were proud to be on hand to greet Pearson when he arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport this week to attend Super Bowl LIII.

They escorted Pearson and his father to their hotel and hope they have a fantastic Super Bowl experience in Atlanta.

MORE |

Super Bowl road closures increase

ATL pride part of exclusive gear at NFL Shop at Super Bowl

Everything to know about the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta