Shaw AFB F-16 pilot to participate in Super Bowl LVI festivities

It will be joined by four other aircraft, including a P-51 Mustang and the new F-35 Lightning.

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — A special flyover ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl will give a handful of pilots, including one based in South Carolina, a unique perspective of the big game in California next month.

A Heritage Flight flyover is planned for Feb. 13 to coincide with the singing of the national anthem at the start of Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California. The special event will include an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot from Shaw Air Force Base right here in South Carolina.

According to the United States Air Force, the Heritage Flight will also include four other aircraft from both the past and the present such as P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation in California, an A-10 Thunderbolt from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, an F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia and an F-35 Lightning from Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

The U.S. Air Force added that there will be a live pre-game stream from the formation as they get into position. It will also include special segments and interviews. To watch, visit the Air Force Facebook page at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13.