How to watch the Super Bowl without cable

GLENDALE, Ariz. — This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII. This year, the big game features a historic matchup and a halftime show from Rihanna.
With more people than ever ditching traditional cable in favor of streaming services, it's become easier than ever to watch the game without cable or an over-the-air antenna.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Super Bowl LVII without cable.
What channel is the Super Bowl on?
Super Bowl LVII will be shown on FOX and live streamed on the FOX Sports App.
Where can I stream the Super Bowl?
The Super Bowl will stream on several streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and fuboTV.
FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial. Sling TV offers a promotional 50% discount on new users' first month.
Not every streaming service carries every local network, so check to see if streaming services carry FOX in your area.
When is the Super Bowl? What time does the Super Bowl kick off?
Super Bowl LVII (which stands for Super Bowl 57) kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, around 6:30 p.m. Eastern (5:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Who is performing at the Super Bowl?
Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. It has been nearly seven years since the Grammy award winner has released an album, and fans hope this signals new music to come.
Before the Chiefs and Eagles take the field, country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem. R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful." Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won an Emmy for "Abbott Elementary," will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Troy Kotsur, who won an Oscar for his role in "CODA," will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language.