Eli and Peyton Manning get scolded by dad Archie in Super Bowl 55 ad

Marshawn Lynch's tale of the night before the Super Bowl puts Eli and Peyton's sibling rivalry on full display and sends Terry Bradshaw crashing through a table.

WASHINGTON — A cast of legends from Super Bowls past will be in the spotlight again for a commercial come Super Bowl Sunday. Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning, Marshawn Lynch, Deion Sanders, Troy Aikman, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Jerry Rice and Jerome Bettis all star in Frito-Lay's "Twas the Night Before Super Bowl" campaign.

The commercial is a follow-up to the brand's "Twas the Night Before Kickoff" ad, which premiered during the first game of the season. This time around, Marshawn Lynch is back to share a story about the NFL legends too excited to sleep before the big game.

"Twas the Night Before Super Bowl and all through Tampa Bay, the Chiefs and the Buccaneers are ready to play," Lynch begins. "When what to my wondering eyes should appear, the Super Bowl legends of yesteryear."

Next up, we see Peyton and Eli Manning in matching pajamas throwing footballs and causing some havoc in their home. That's when dad Archie Manning comes downstairs in his New Orleans Saints robe and tells them to go to bed.

The commercial also features Montana and Rice duking it out in a paper football game (naturally using Doritos instead of paper), plus Terry Bradshaw re-living the "Immaculate Reception" and crashing through a snack table in the process.

Frito-Lay says the commercial includes the most NFL stars it's ever had in a PepsiCo commercial. The NFL legends featured hold a combined 22 Super Bowl rings.

Eli Manning told the Locked On Giants podcast that he and Peyton were able to improvise a bit during their sibling rivalry scene.

"So Peyton and I are just doing what we would say to each other when we were 10 years old and he was 14 or 15 years old and the trash talking and just having fun," Eli described.