ATLANTA — During the week of Super Bowl LIII, motorists trying to get around downtown Atlanta will have to keep in mind that street closures will be used to help keep cars out of some areas and to help move traffic more effectively.

Even those of us who are used to our "home field advantage" will have to pay attention, because some of your favorite shortcuts may be out of commission during Super Bowl week.

And, of course, any and all road closures that have already been announced, are subject to change with little or no notice, depending on events and last-minute changes.

Super Bowl Campus

Super Bowl Campus street closures (updated as of Jan. 12)

Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee

There will be road closures related to Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon starting Monday, January 21 through Friday, February 8.

Starting Monday, January 21 through Thursday, February 8

MLK Jr. Drive SW will be closed between Northside Drive NW and Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW.

Mitchell St.

SW in front of the stadium is also closed.

Closures begin Jan. 21 and end Feb. 8.

Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee

Starting Wednesday, January 23 through Thursday, February 7

Andrew Young International Boulevard NW will be closed between Marietta Street NW and Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW

Starting Saturday, January 26 through Saturday, February 2

A continuous single lane closure on Northside Drive NW. This closure will allow for contractors to build a security fence surrounding the perimeter of the Mercedes-Benz stadium in preparation for the game



NFL Honors

Street closures and detours for the NFL Honors on Sat. Feb. 2, 2019 (updated as of Jan. 12)

Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee

Along with the closures and changes related to Super Bowl LIVE, there will be additional street closures related to the NFL Honors at the Fox Theatre:

Starting at 1 a.m. Friday, February 1 through 5 p.m. Sunday, February 3

Peachtree Street will be closed between Ponce De Leon Avenue and 3rd Street

Ponce De Leon Avenue will be closed between West Peachtree Street and Peachtree Street

3rd Street will be closed between West Peachtree Street and Peachtree Street

Super Bowl LIII - Game Day

Map of road closures and detours for Super Bowl LIII game day, Sunday, February 3, 2019. (as of Jan. 12, 2019)

Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee

Finally, there will be street closures related to Super Bowl LIII itself:

Starting the evening of Saturday, February 2 through the morning of Monday, February 4

Northside Drive NW will be closed between Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard NW and MLK Jr. Drive SW (South)

Amy Patterson is the vice president of operations and logistics for the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee. She says people have to be prepared for the massive influx of people.

"Any major event comes with traffic," she said. "It's going to increase when we get closer to game day and we are going to communicate everything we can."

She suggests getting online and checking their website if you plan to be anywhere near the downtown area that week to make sure you can enjoy yourself and everything they have planned.

For many, will be far easier to take an Uber or Lyft or to take MARTA, and to add extra time whenever you are going.

While many streets will be closed through the downtown core, you will still be able to get to where you want to go.

