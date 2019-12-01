ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials experienced a cool dry run for the upcoming Super Bowl last January, when the world-class facility hosted the College Football Playoff championship game.

Ticket brokers benefited from that high-stakes championship game, as well, given the immense popularity and proximity of the participating schools (Alabama vs. Georgia).

On that night, Mercedes-Benz Stadium had a seating capacity of 77,430–more than the 71,000-plus reserved for Atlanta Falcons games during the NFL regular season.

The expanded look didn't hinder the market for secondary tickets, however, with the average ticket price for Alabama vs. UGA hovering around $2,700 per seat.

That College Football Playoff final might have been a once-in-a-lifetime event for college fans, but it still cannot match the prestige of Super Bowl LIII coming to Atlanta (next Sunday).

As such, if you harbor dreams of getting inside the building on Super Sunday, it'll take a big financial commitment–perhaps double or even triple the amount for the same seat of Georgia-Alabama.

11Alive Sports offers an updated price breakdown of various Super Bowl seats available for sale.

The good news here: Sites like StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, TicketIQ, etc. are selling Super Bowl tickets to the general public, but it's a pricey endeavor.

Per usual, without even knowing the matchup for Super Bowl 53, the demand for tickets exceeds the supply.

SUPER BOWL TICKET AVAILABILITY

UPPER DECK

**End zone ... price range: $3,774 to $6,250 per ticket

**Corner ... price range: $3,800 to $6,400

**Sideline ... price range: $4,300 to $6,250

MEZZANINE

**End zone ... price range: $4,700 to $7,200 per ticket

**Corner ... price range: $4,800 to $7,400

**Sideline ... price range: $5,100 to $7,600

**Club seats... starting price: $10,200

LOWER DECK

**End zone ... price range: $4,300 to $7,200 per ticket

**Corner ... price range: $4,700 to $7,300

**Sideline ... price range: $5,200 to $7,400

UPPER BOWL

Price range: $3,657 to $5,800 per ticket

MEZZANINE LEVEL

Price range: $5,900 to $14,136 per ticket

LOWER LEVEL

Price range: $4,500 to $16,862

SUITE ACCESS

Price range: $305,000 to $451,000

Question: Are the suites really going for more than $450,000 on Feb. 3?

Andrew Gretchko of Vivid Seats provides some clarity for how the tickets or suites are marketed and eventually sold.

"Vivid Seats allows sellers to list their tickets at their perceived value, meaning that the seller of said suite tickets believes they might sell for $451,000, while in reality they might go for a different price (whether that’s higher or lower)," says Gretchko.

UPDATES

Current media price per listing: $3,894

Current 'Get-In' price: $3,268

Super Bowl Web traffic, per market: Atlanta, 12 percent ... Boston, 11 percent ... Los Angeles, 8 percent

Current Crowd projections: The ratio of team-affiliated ticket buyers comes in at 61 percent Patriots ... and 39 percent for the Rams.

NOTE: SeatGeek takes more editorial liberties with seat pricing than StubHub or Vivid Seats, in terms of ranking the offerings in various categories: "Good deal" ... "Okay deal" ... "Moderate price" ... "Deluxe price" ... to "Amazing deal"

NOTE: For its Super Bowl-ticket main page, Ticket IQ also offers a number of hotel and pre-party packages.