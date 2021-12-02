x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Superbowl

'It's a superpower': Tampa man with autism makes history in Super Bowl halftime show

His TikTok account caught the attention of the NFL.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 23-year-old Tampa man made history Sunday night during the Super Bowl LV halftime show at Raymond James Stadium.

Joshua Felder was one of the dancers seen in a red sports coat and a white face covering surrounding performer The Weeknd.

"He has high-functioning autism and is the first known person with an intellectual & developmental disability to take part in the show," CBS This Morning tweeted of Felder.

Felder told CBS his autism helps him. He has a photographic memory and could easily recall all the dance moves.

"I use my autism and my photographic memory to help me stay focused," Felder explained to CBS. "Pretty much, it's a superpower. It's like a gift that I was given from birth."

The 23-year-old dancer got his halftime audition after catching the NFL's attention with a TikTok video, CBS reported.

And, the news network says his football connections don't end there. Felder and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady are both ambassadors for the nonprofit Best Buddies, which works to improve the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter