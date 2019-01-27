ATLANTA — Tom Brady turns 42 in August and possesses the most Lombardi trophies of any quarterback in NFL history (five).

However, that doesn't mean he'll be retiring anytime soon.

For ESPN's NFL Countdown show on Sunday, reporter Jeff Darlington asked Brady to quantify his percentage chance of walking away from the game after the Atlanta Super Bowl, win or lose.

Brady didn't hesitate for a second when saying 'zero' (percent).

The above reply runs in concert to Brady's long-held public stance about playing into his mid-40s, health permitting.

"I still feel like I can still do it, competing at a championship level," said Brady, while lamenting the often-posed question about his retirement plans. This nationally televised response likely won't curtail the questions during Super Bowl Week, though.

For the Patriots' Sunday pep rally in the Boston area, before the club boarded a flight to Atlanta, Brady humorously started a chant with the fans, yelling "WE'RE STILL HERE! ... WE'RE STILL HERE! ... WE'RE STILL HERE!"

It was an oblique reference to the so-called Patriots Fatigue, with some pundits claiming America has grown tired of seeing New England in the playoffs every year.

(The robust TV ratings would dispute that notion.)

Brady (70,514 passing yards, 517 TDs) has a Hall of Fame resume (first-ballot no-brainer), three MVP awards, five Super Bowl rings, nine conference titles and the most NFL victories from a single player (234, at last count).

At the same time, Brady's also intrigued by the longevity aspect of dominating longer than any other quarterback (or non-kicker) in history.

The Patriots (10 straight AFC East crowns) are currently 2 1/2-point favorites against the Rams.