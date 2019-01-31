COLUMBIA, S.C. — Every year there are tons of interesting stories and connections in this year's Super Bowl.

Todd Gurley is the Rams star running back but one South Carolina Coach knew him well before the fame and recalls a peculiar story about the All-Pro running back who is preparing for his first Super Bowl appearance.

South Carolina offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon recruited Todd Gurley while he was coaching at UGA. He remembers an odd thing happening to the all pro running back during his first year at Georgia and it's still a mystery to this day for Coach McClendon as to how a foreign object almost sidelined Gurley for a big SEC game.

During Gurley's freshman season he was complaining about ear pain to McClendon.

"They get an extra and everything of his ear and he had an eraser of a pencil stuck in his ear," McClendon said. "It was pretty impressive and he had no recollection of how it got there."

You can imagine any coach's reaction to that puzzling reveal of an eraser stuck in players ear canal.

"I'm like this is what I'm dealing with. I got to play with this guy on Saturday against Tennessee or whoever else we're playing and we're dealing with this."

So before defensive lineman and linebackers were trying to take down one of the NFL's rushing leaders erasers were the things slowing down the former Georgia Bulldog.

Can't make that up if you tried.

We'll see if Gurley can avoid getting anything in his ears as he attempts to erase the Patriots defense on Sunday in Atlanta.