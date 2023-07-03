The Tennessee Titans are planning to do the unthinkable

The Titans haven't worn their Oilers throwbacks since 2009, but now they want to do the unthinkable.

HOUSTON — The Oilers are coming back and many people aren't happy about it.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans will wear their Houston Oilers throwbacks for a home game next season, a uniform they haven't put on since 2009.

The problem?

Jim Wyatt, a senior writer for the Titans website suspects they'll wear them against the Houston Texans.

"As for the Oilers throwbacks, nothing has changed from what I've said previously," Wyatt wrote in response to a question. "The plan is to wear them for a home game in 2023. The exact game is still TBD, but I've already said I suspect it will be for the game vs the Texans."

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in 2022 that she wanted to break out the Oilers throwbacks at some point.

"Oilers history is Titans history," Strunk said. "We know our fans feel passionately about showcasing that legacy on game day, and we're actively working on making throwback jerseys possible in the near future."

According to The Gridiron Uniforms Database, the Titans last used Oilers uniforms three times during the 2009 season, going 1-2. One of those losses included a 59-0 drubbing in the snow against the New England Patriots.

Houston loved that game.