Greg Olsen's son TJ needed a new heart. A donor match has just been found

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly two weeks after a former Carolina Panther announced his son may need a new heart, Greg Olsen says his son TJ has been matched to get just that.
In two tweets shared early Friday morning, former Panthers tight end Olsen said a donor match was found for TJ to get a heart transplant. Olsen admitted there were mixed emotions as he and his wife walked his son in for surgery, and asked for prayers for their son and his team of doctors and nurses.
WCNC Charlotte previously reported Olsen's announcement on May 24 that TJ's heart was "reaching its end". TJ was born with congenital heart disease, which has largely spurred the Olsen family's involvement with heart disease nonprofits and with helping launch the opening of a pediatric heart center at Levin Children's Hospital in Charlotte. TJ has seen three open-heart surgeries and lived with a modified heart for his first 8 years of life.
Olsen retired from the NFL earlier in 2021 and is now an analyst for Fox Sports' NFL telecasts.