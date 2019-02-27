LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Tom Brady has broken another record.

This one, though, he had little to do with – at least physically. But the sixth-round, 199th overall pick turned six-time Super Bowl champion's story might have had something to do with it. It's the type of rags-to-riches story that turns rare collectors' items into pure gold.

On Monday, a Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket trading card was auctioned on eBay by PWCC Marketplace for a record $400,100.

It's a card from Brady's rookie season in 2000.

The seller calls the card "the most important modern football card ever auctioned publicly." Only 100 copies were ever made, it says.

The record-breaking card is No. 41 of 100.

"As Brady continues to redefine what's possible," the seller said in a listing, "[the card] seems to present an investment opportunity on a never ending upward trajectory."

Forty eBay accounts made 118 bids over 10 days.

The card's first bid on Feb. 15 came in at $70,900 less than an hour after its initial listing, priced at just 99 cents. Three hours later, it eclipsed $100,000. Bidding hit $200,000 on Feb. 18 and $300,000 on Feb. 25.

Its winning bidder, only betting twice, swooped in shortly after at $305,200 and eventually claimed victory three bids later with a winning amount of $400,100.

Beckett Grading Services, a Dallas-based company specializing in card quality grading, gave the card a 9 out of 10 rating.

According to Sports Collectors Daily, the same seller just last week sold a 1996-97 Michael Jordan card for $350,100.