Tom Brady talks playing until 50 on his 'Let's Go!' podcast

The Goat says whether he will versus whether he can are two different questions.

TAMPA, Fla. — We've all seen what Tom Brady is capable of, but it seems like the begging question everyone wants to know is, how much more does he have in the tank?

After his Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it gave rise to the thought of seeing Brady on the field a little longer than anticipated.

On Brady's sports podcast, "Let's Go!" with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, he was asked about playing until he turns 50-years-old. The 44-year-old veteran said willingly playing and being able to are two different cases.

"Well, I think [Rob Gronkowski] asked if I thought I could, and whether I think I can or will are two things," Brady said during the podcast.

The quarterback explained that he takes pride in how he's taken care of himself over the years which has put him in the position to even play at 44, much less win a Super Bowl at 43.

"You never know what can happen as I keep moving forward," Brady said.

He said he really enjoys playing the game and has agreed to play next season when he's 45, but beyond that will be a year-by-year assessment.

Brady credits his successful NFL career to his healthy lifestyle routine, which he's even written a book on, "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak."

The quarterback said he wants to inspire people to exceed the limitations that society has set. He's living it and hopes to do the same next year.

"And beyond that, we'll see," Brady said.