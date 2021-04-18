Trevor Lawrence thanks Jaguars fans for wedding gifts, pledges additional donation to Jacksonville charities

If there was any question who the Jaguars will be selecting first overall in the NFL Draft... well, Lawrence's tweet today ends that debate.

One week after Jaguars fans raised over $10,000 for Trevor Lawrence's wedding registry and a subsequent, charitable donation, the projected No. 1 overall pick spoke directly to Jaguars fans for the first time.

"Thank you, Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice!," Lawrence tweeted Sunday. "In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville. Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon."

Thank you @Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice! In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville. Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon🙏🏻 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 18, 2021

Lawrence and his high school sweetheart, Marissa Mowry, were married in Bluffton, South Carolina, on April 10. After several Jaguars fans discovered the couple's wedding registry online, fans joined together to purchase a $300 high-end toaster for the newlyweds. When that monetary total was exceeded within minutes, fans, led by Bold City Brigade member Eric Dillard (@E_Dilla) joined forces with local attorney John Phillips and Folio Weekly to raise even more funds for the charity of the Lawrence's choice.

With Trevor and Marissa’s donation - our “haha let’s buy him a toaster” fun has raised $31,203 for charity. That’s incredible. — Dilla (@E_Dilla) April 18, 2021

Between Urban Meyer's interview with NBC's Peter King, in which he was forward in the Jaguars "heading towards" drafting Lawrence, to this thank-you from Lawrence himself: the Jaguars are not hiding their interest in the former Clemson quarterback.