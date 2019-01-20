NEW ORLEANS — Jimmy Buffett has been an international signing star since the 1970s, relying on timeless hits like Margaritaville or Cheeseburger In Paradise to fuel his legion of fans–otherwise known as Parrotheads–for numerous decades.

That aside, the 72-year-old Buffett devised a masterful way of reinventing himself for younger audiences:

While singing the national anthem prior to Sunday's NFC championship game (Rams @ Saints), the Gulf-Coast native (born in Mississippi, raised in Alabama) set the social-media world ablaze with a memorable mic drop at the end of his Superdome performance.

Here's a quick clip of the drop:

In the aftermath, Buffett immediately shot to the top of trending boards on Twitter, but for multiple reasons:

a) The curious misspelling of Buffett's name ranked No. 1 on Twitter, omitting the second 't' in his surname.

(As in, could that many people be wrong about the proper spelling?)

b) The mic drop was hilarious to most ... but it also overshadowed the spectrum of opinions about Buffett's actual performance.

Some enjoyed the crooner's brash rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner, while others couldn't find many positives about the minutes-long experience.

Others resorted to earmuffs, as depicted in the following Tweet.