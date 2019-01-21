New Orleans Saints fans want the world to know that they feel like they were robbed in the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Saints' season ended in a 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams after a very disputed non-call.

“I don’t know if there was ever more obvious pass interference," Saints head coach Sean Payton said.

Payton said the NFL head of officials admitted they had missed the call.

Fans leaving the Superdome had a lot to say about it:

As did fans on social media:

Even Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards got involved:

So did Sen. Bill Cassidy:

Sports Illustrated writer Peter King fueled the fire:

Even Hulk Hogan had his say:

WWLTV The only people who didn't see that call were the refs!

For their part, Saints fans said they still loved their team and they'd see them next season:

WWLTV Thank you for an incredible season! No matter what happens, we're still Who Dats for life!

