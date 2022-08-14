According to Lancaster, Texas police report, disagreement between youth coaching staffs escalated to physical confrontation and fatal shooting of a coach.

LANCASTER, Texas — A youth football scrimmage in Lancaster, Texas on Saturday night turned fatal when a physical confrontation between opposing coaches resulted in the shooting death of one of the coaches.

Lancaster Police say the brother of former Broncos' Super Bowl 50 star Aqib Talib, Yaqub Talib is the suspect. Police have issued a warrant for Yaqub Talib.

Several media outlets have identified Michael Hickmon as the youth coach who was killed.

Lancaster is a city of about 40 thousand people just south of Dallas. The Lancaster police department issued the following report to 9NEWS:

"On August 13, 2022 at approximately 8:50 PM, Lancaster Police were dispatched to multiple calls for service at 1749 Jefferson St. Lancaster, TX commonly known as Lancaster Community Park. The Lancaster Community Park is a community activity park that encompasses several youth league football fields.

"Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew.

"During the disagreement the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The release went on to identify the suspect as Yaqub Salik Talib and said there is an active warrant for his arrest.

Lancaster Police asks that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Yaqub Talib to contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756.

Aqib Talib's lawyer sent a statement to TMZ: "Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."

In a 2015 Denver Post story on Aqib Talib, the Broncos' star cornerback, the spelling of his brother's name was Ya'Qub, who is 3 1/2 years older than Aqib.

The two brothers grew up splitting their youth between Cleveland with mom and Trenton, N.J. with dad.

"Where we grew up, you fought quicker than normal," Ya'Qub told the Denver Post. "You didn't want anybody to see a weakness. It was the culture we grew up in. I was the only one on my whole street who went to my high school. We had kids (Aqib's) age, he was in fifth or sixth grade, some of his friends already stopped going to school. They'd just chill. When (Aqib) came home from school, he'd chill with them. Looking back on it, I think it created an us-against-the world attitude.''