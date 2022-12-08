Irmo graduate, Gamecock defensive back named SEC All-Freshman

Nick Emmanwori has earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team after a more than solid 2022 campaign for the Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori as been named to the SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman Team, quite the honor for the Irmo product to be honored by those coaches who have seen plenty of game video of #21.

A 6-4, 218-pounder from Irmo, Emmanwori started 11 of 12 games for South Carolina in 2022, leading the Gamecocks in tackles with 78. He is tied for 16th in the SEC with 6.5 tackles per game while tying for the league-lead with 59 solo tackles, the top mark among true freshmen in the country. He added a fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries and a pass break up.