CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo will retire at the end of this season

The six-time major champion has been in the CBS broadcast booth since 2007.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There will be a new lead analyst in the 18th tower for CBS Sports in 2023 as Nick Faldo has announced he will retire from the broadcast booth at the end of this season.

Faldo has been the lead golf analyst for CBS Sports since 2007.

The six-time major winner will sit alongside Jim Nantz for the last time at the 2022 Wyndham Championship in August, meaning he has already called his last Masters.

"Sir Nick has had a remarkable career on Network television for nearly 20 years and is one of the most accomplished commentators to ever sit in the 18th tower," said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus in a statement.

"Nick brought the same passion and dedication that propelled him to the world's number one golfer to our broadcasts.

CBS Sports has named Trevor Immelman as the new lead analyst. Immelman is the 2008 Masters champion who joined the the CBS broadcasts in 2019.

"We are thrilled to name Trevor as the lead analyst for golf on CBS," said McManus.

"He brings the credentials and experience as a Major champion, along with a unique perspective and knowledge of today's stars, having recently competed alongside them. Trevor has developed terrific chemistry and relationships with our entire team, and we look forward to him sharing his insights, as he informs and entertains viewers for many years to come."

"After an incredible run, having the privilege of being the lead analyst for CBS for 16 seasons, I made the difficult decision earlier this year to step down from the 18th after this season," said Faldo.

"I had the second best and highly coveted seat in golf, sitting next to Jim Nantz. I am honored and humbled to have worked alongside this outstanding announce team, as well as the producers, directors, and crew members behind the scenes who make it all happen. I am excited for Trevor; he will be excellent in this role and the team is incredibly well positioned for the future."

Immelman, who began broadcasting in 2017 while still playing on the European Tour, will be in the 18th tower for his first Masters in 2023.

"I am truly honored to be added to the distinguished list of lead analysts who have come before me as part of CBS Sports' storied golf history," said Immelman.

"I have had the tremendous fortune of being mentored twice in my career by Sir Nick, first as a player and now as a broadcaster. I am forever grateful. Sitting in the 18th tower next to Jim Nantz, surrounded by the best broadcast team in golf, is a dream job. I can't wait for next season when my dream becomes a reality."