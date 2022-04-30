Nick Muse is taking his talents to the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — University of South Carolina "Super Senior" tight end Nick Muse was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the sixth pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 227th player taken overall.



Muse, who measured at 6-4 1/2 and 258 pounds at the South Carolina Pro Day, becomes the third Gamecock selected on Saturday, the 69th Gamecock to be selected since 2000 and the 211th Gamecock drafted overall. He posted a vertical jump of 30 1/2 inches and a broad jump of 9-3 while benching 225 pounds an impressive 27 times at Pro Day in March.



The last Gamecock selected by the Vikings was defensive end D.J. Wonnum in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.



Here is Muse's bio:



Tight end who took advantage of the NCAA rule allowing him to return for a fifth season despite never taking a redshirt year... joined the Gamecocks at the start of fall camp in 2019 following a transfer from William & Mary... a willing blocker who has shown agility after the catch... set the tone in the tight end room... logged 67 receptions for 805 yards in three seasons at Carolina and 101 catches for 1,303 yards spanning a five-year career that included two seasons at William & Mary.