No. 1 South Carolina routs Vanderbilt 85-30

The 30 points allowed is the fewest the team has ever given up in an SEC game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — LeLe Grissett typically brings South Carolina energy off the bench. This time, the fifth-year senior did it from the opening tip.

Grissett had seven of her season-high 14 points in the first period as the top-ranked Gamecocks opened up a big lead on Monday night on the way to their 14th straight win over Vanderbilt, 85-30.

Aliyah Boston had 11 points and 12 rebounds for her 12th straight game with a double double. But it was Grissett who got South Carolina (18-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) off to a fast start.

''It just felt really easy,'' Grissett said of her early surge.

The 6-foot-2 graduate student made just her seventh start in 132 games at South Carolina. She had missed the season's first nine games recovering from a lower right-leg injury suffered at the SEC Tournament last March.

But when coach Dawn Staley needed someone to fill in for injured Zia Cooke, she didn't think twice before choosing Grissett.

''She's moving a lot better,'' Staley said. ''Knowing that she's healed up and knowing the things she can do out there for us.''

Coming off the eight-day break, the Gamecocks are now in the thick of a busy week. Next up will be a home game against Ole Miss on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. on ESPN. It is a makeup from the postponed Jan. 2 game.