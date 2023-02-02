No. 1 South Carolina wins 28th straight against KY

The USC women beat Kentucky 87-69.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina won its 28th straight game with a 87-69 victory over Kentucky on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks remained perfect at 22-0 ahead of their impending NCAA Tournament title game rematch with No. 5 UConn on Sunday.

Boston notched her 75th career game with double figure points and rebounds to extend her school record. Kamilla Cardoso had 14 points and Brea Beal had 10 with both of South Carolina's 3-pointers.