No. 1 USC women goes to 10-0 after South Dakota State win

It was slow going but the Gamecock women pulled it out with a final of 62-44.

SOUTH DAKOTA, USA — Zia Cooke scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half, and top-ranked South Carolina overcame a sluggish offensive effort to beat South Dakota State 62-44 at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Gamecocks shot a season-low 34.3% from the field, far below their season average of 48.2%, while also scoring a season low.

South Carolina came in averaging 83 points per game and failed to reach 80 points for just the third time.