No. 1 USC women goes to 10-0 after South Dakota State win

It was slow going but the Gamecock women pulled it out with a final of 62-44.
Credit: AP
South Dakota State's G Madysen Vlastuin shoots a 3-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Sioux Fall, S.D. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)

SOUTH DAKOTA, USA — Zia Cooke scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half, and top-ranked South Carolina overcame a sluggish offensive effort to beat South Dakota State 62-44 at the Sanford Pentagon. 

The Gamecocks shot a season-low 34.3% from the field, far below their season average of 48.2%, while also scoring a season low. 

South Carolina came in averaging 83 points per game and failed to reach 80 points for just the third time. 

Cook was 1 for 9 from the field in the first half but exploded for 11 points in the final quarter. Myah Selland scored 12 points for the Jackrabbit.

