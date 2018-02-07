CLEVELAND -- UFC light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has fought his fair share of controversial figures during his nine-year career in mixed martial arts, especially in the last two years with a victory over Anderson Silva and loss against Jon Jones that was later changed to a no-contest because of a failed drug test.

And controversy continues to follow Cormier as he and Jones had a vicious Twitter exchange that involved personal comments directed at members of Cormier’s family.

“It’s kind of what he does,” Cormier said of Jones on a conference call ahead of UFC 226. “Before our very first fight, there were some direct messages sent and he said he was ‘my daddy’ or some (stuff) like that, right? I guess fans, somebody told him something in reference to my dad being murdered, so he had Dana (White) call me on three-way to apologize for saying anything like ‘I’m your daddy’ or something like that, but every time we start to argue, he goes back to ‘I’m your daddy,’ so it’s like he didn’t mean to apologize.

“There’s a little bit deeper meaning to most of the stuff that we say, so outside of saying things about my wife and this thing with ‘daddy,’ look man, the guy’s not a good guy and why would a scum bag like that have any limits?”

Jones defeated Cormier in the main event of UFC 214 on July 29, 2017, but the bout was later switched to a no-contest after Jones failed a test for Turinabol, an anabolic-androgenic steroid. Later, Jones was stripped of the UFC light-heavyweight title, and Cormier was reinstated as the champion.

That failed test came on the heels of a previous indiscretion when Jones was pulled from the main event of UFC 200 just days before a fight against Cormier because of another positive screening.

Earlier in his career, Jones was stripped of the light-heavyweight title and suspended as a result of a hit-and-run accident in the spring of 2015.

“I think that at this point, when a guy’s been as inactive as Jones, he ties himself to certain individuals to keep his name in the…he tries to keep himself relevant,” Cormier said. “It’s easy to talk trash to me because people are always asking me questions.

“We’re getting on a conference call for Stipe and I’s fight, and the first question’s about Jon Jones. So then, I answer the question, he obviously sees my answer to the question and it gives himself an opportunity to kind of put himself in relevancy whenever he isn’t.”

But when Cormier steps into The Octagon to challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, he expects a good, clean fight, one absent of controversy.

“I think it’s part of my story,” Cormier said. “Regardless of what I do, it’ll always be a part of my story. Stipe Miocic, I know he won’t test positive for anything. There will be no sex pill excuse. There will be no issues.

“This guy’s going to come. He’s going to fight clean, and he’s going to fight hard, and that’s what I want my focus to be. I don’t want to worry about a guy that is notorious for trying to screw me, himself, his family and everybody else. You guys can worry about him. It's crazy that a person that is so self-destructive can be held in such high regard in this sport. It’s sad.”

