After winning an unprecedented fourth straight SEC Tournament championship last year in Nashville, the USC women's basketball team made the short drive to Greenville as the tournament has returned to the Upstate.

Carolina is a 2-seed and will face Arkansas tonight at 6:00 p.m.

Head coach Dawn Staley says her team should not face any extra burden of trying to win one for the thumb and extend the unprecedented winning streak in the conference tournament to five.

"Pressure?. No there's no pressure on us," Staley said.

"There wasn't pressure on us last year. I don't think anybody thinks we're the favorite going down there. So, there's no pressure. I think the pressure is the first game, win the first game and the second game and then the championship game is anybody's game at that point."