North Greenville sets Division Two World Series record Tuesday night

The Crusaders are now one win away from the College World Series semi-final.

CARY, N.C. — The North Greenville Crusaders put together a historical performance with a 18-3 routing of the Angelo State Rams on a long night at Coleman Field.

NGU went on to completely dominate the night with a final score of 18-3 and also outperformed in the hit column 18-2.

The eighteen runs scored sets a tournament record since moving to Cary, North Carolina in 2009 and the run differential also sets a new record since the tournament moved to Cary in 2009.

NGU remains in the winners bracket and will return to action on Thursday, June 9th against the winner of Game 9 between Angelo State and West Chester.