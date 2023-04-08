Ready to take the next step, South Carolina gears up for the first day of preseason camp

If South Carolina can bottle up what it did against Tennessee and Clemson last November, the Gamecocks could be a formidable opponent in 2023.
At Thursday's Media Day, the common theme was seeking improvement from a 2022 campaign which saw the Gamecocks win eight games and in position for a ninth, only to lose a close game to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
But all eyes are now focused on North Carolina, the opponent for the Sept. 2 season opener which will kick off at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. The next step in the preparation is Friday morning with the first official preseason practice.