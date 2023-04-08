Ready to take the next step, South Carolina gears up for the first day of preseason camp

At Media Day, the South Carolina football team faced cameras and recorders on the day before the first preseason practice.

If South Carolina can bottle up what it did against Tennessee and Clemson last November, the Gamecocks could be a formidable opponent in 2023.

At Thursday's Media Day, the common theme was seeking improvement from a 2022 campaign which saw the Gamecocks win eight games and in position for a ninth, only to lose a close game to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.