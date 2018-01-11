OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi won part of its appeal of NCAA sanctions against the football program, with a committee overturning the penalty restricting the school from hosting unofficial recruiting visits.

This season's bowl ban and other penalties still stand. Some of the penalties for recruiting rules violations against the program and former coach Hugh Freeze were self-imposed.

The university announced Thursday the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee's decision. The appeals group said the infractions committee abused its discretion" when prescribing the penalty, restricting unofficial visits. The appeals committee said the penalty was "based in significant part on one or more irrelevant or improper factors."

The ruling closes a six-year case against Ole Miss in which the NCAA found an "unconstrained culture of booster involvement in football recruiting."

