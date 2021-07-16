A'ja Wilson has the ideal coach for the Olympics

Former Gamecock All-American gets ready for her Olympic debut and she will be pushed in practice by someone who knows how to get the most out of her.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Team USA will board a plane Monday for Tokyo where that group hopes to record a seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal for the Red, White and Blue.

Former Gamecock All-American A'ja Wilson will make her Olympic debut and in spite of her collegiate and professional resume, her college coach isn't cutting her any slack.

Team USA head coach Dawn Staley says she has not differed in her coaching when dealing with her former player and Staley adds that A'ja is receptive to being pushed.

Since leaving South Carolina as the most decorated player in the history of Gamecock basketball, Wilson has excelled in the WNBA where she was named Rookie of the Year after she was chosen by the Las Vegas Aces with the first pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft. In 2020, Wilson was named the WNBA MVP.

Staley says since coming in the league, she has seen Wilson improve dramatically on the court.

"She's much more seasoned," Staley said.