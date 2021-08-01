It's no doubt that MyKayla Skinner made all of Arizona and the U.S. proud with her stellar performance in the vault finals on Sunday.

TOKYO, Japan — MyKayla Skinner did not disappoint when she won silver in the women's gymnastics vault finals on Sunday and people on social media are here for it.

The Gilbert native left a message after winning, thanking all of her supporters back home who've been cheering her on.

Skinner made an emotional post on Instagram, revealing just how many times she wanted to call it quits on gymnastics. Now, as Skinner puts it, any unfinished business can be considered finished.

Teammate Simone Biles posted on her Instagram story, expressing how proud she was after her withdrawal from the vault finals gave Skinner the opportunity to compete.

12 News' Josh Sanders captured the very moment Skinner's family found out she became an Olympic medalist.

Even boxing champ, Floyd Mayweather's promotional firm, Mayweather Promotions, commended Skinner for ending her gymnastics career on the best note possible.

Congratulations @mykaylaskinner on capping your gymnastics career off with silver medal! #Tokyo2020🇺🇸🥈 https://t.co/OZq8DAHFhY — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) August 1, 2021

Retired swedish Olympian and gymnast, Veronica Wagner, posted on how inspired she was by Skinner.

MIND BLOWN!

Seriously. @mykaylaskinner must have the most inspiering and most amazing journey of all!

I CAN NOT DESCRIBE HOW MUCH I WANTED THIS FOR HER!

Tons of love from 🤸🏼‍♂️🇸🇪 We’re tons on your side! — Veronica Wagner (@nicawagner) August 1, 2021

A fan even made a meme showing just how many twists and turns occurred in Skinner's journey to silver.

