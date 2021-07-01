Charlotte-area athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics

A list of Charlotte-area athletes who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Evy Leibfarth

Evy Leibfarth, 17, is from Bryson City, North Carolina, and will be representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Leibfarth will compete in Kayak Slalom, Canoe Slalom.

Leibfarth is from Bryson City, North Carolina, and attends school at Davidson College.

Leibfarth has won several awards including 3rd in WK1 and 3rd in WC1 at the 2020 World Cup. This will be the first time Leibfarth competes in the Olympics.

COMPETITION DATE: Sunday, July 25



Michal Smolen

Michal Smolen, 27, is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Smolen will compete in American Canoe.

Smolen is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and attends school at Belmont Abbey College.

Smolen placed 12th in Single Kayak (K1) at the 2016 Olympic Games.



COMPETITION DATE: Sunday, July 25



Zach Lokken

Zach Lokken, 27, is from Durango, Colorado, and will be representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Lokken will compete in American Canoe.

Lokken is from Durango, Colorado, and attends Central Piedmont Community College, Associate of Science.

Lokken has won several awards including placing third in C1 and 3rd in C2 during the 2015 U.S. National Team Trials. This will be the first time Lokken competes in the Olympics.

COMPETITION DATE: Sunday, July 25



Erika Brown

Erika Brown, 22, is from Modesto, California, and will be representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Brown will compete in swimming.

Brown is from Modesto, California, but attended high school at William Amos Hough High School '16. She also attended college at the University of Tennessee.

This will be the first time Brown competes in the Olympics.

COMPETITION DATE: Wednesday, July 28

Quanera Hayes

Quanera Hayes, 29, is from Hope Mills, North Carolina, and will be representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Hayes will compete in the 400m sprint.

Hayes is from Hope Mills, North Carolina, and attends Livingstone College.

Hayes won the 2016 World Indoor Championships (Bronze, 400m). This will be the first time Hayes competes in the Olympics.

COMPETITION DATE: Monday, Aug. 2 at 8:45 p.m.

Caine Wilkes

Caine Wilkes, 33, is from Matthews, North Carolina, and will be representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Wilkes will compete in Weightlifting.

Wilkes is from Matthews, North Carolina, and attended Old Dominion University.

Wilkes placed 15th in the 2019 World Championship. This will be the first time Wilkes competes in the Olympics.

COMPETITION DATE: Tuesday, Aug. 3

Hannah Aspden

Hannah Aspden, 21, is from Raleigh, North Carolina, and will be representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Aspden will compete in the 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke and the 200m IM.

Aspden is from Raleigh, North Carolina, and attends Queens University of Charlotte (Charlotte, N.C.) '22, Journalism and Digital Media.

Aspden is a one-time Paralympian (2016); Two-time medalist (2 bronze)

Naya Tapper

Naya Tapper, 26, is from Beaufort, South Carolina, and will be representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Tapper will compete in Women's Rugby.

Tapper went to high school at West Mecklenburg High School (Charlotte, N.C.) ‘12 and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ‘16, Exercise and Sports Science.

Tapper placed 4th in the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens. This will be the first time Tapper competes in the Olympics.

Anna Cockrell

Anna Cockrell, 23, is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Cockrell will compete in the 400-meter hurdles Track and Field.

Cockrell went to Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) ‘16 and attended the University of Southern California ‘19, Communications.

Cockrell won gold at the 2016 IAAF World Under-20 Championships (400m hurdles, 4x400m relay). This will be the first time Cockrell competes in the Olympics.

COMPETITION DATE: Friday, July 30

Gabriele Cunningham

Gabbi Cunningham is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Cunningham will compete in the 100-meter hurdles Track and Field.

Cunningham went to Mallard Creek High School (Charlotte, NC) '15 and attended North Carolina State University.

Cunningham earned Second Team All-American status in 60m dash and 60m hurdles. This will be the first time Cunningham competes in the Olympics.

COMPETITION DATE: Saturday, July 31

Sam Mikulak

Sam Mikulak, 28, will be representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. He will be competing on the men's gymnastics in the U.S. four-person team.

Mikulak is from Newport Beach, California, but his fiance, WCNC Charlotte's Mia Atkins, resides in Charlotte.

Mikulak graduated from the University of Michigan in 2015, majoring in Psychology. He first competed at the London 2012 Summer Olympics in artistic gymnastics, before competing in the Rio 2016 Olympics.