How to watch Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Red Gerard, Jamie Anderson defend Olympic snowboard gold

Chloe Kim and Red Gerard were the youngest woman and man to ever win Olympic snowboard gold four years ago. And this may be Shaun White's swan song.

Four Americans will be defending their gold medals in snowboarding at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, including a legend who is likely taking a curtain call.

Here is when and where you can watch all of Team USA compete in snowboard at the Winter Olympics. These times and dates are subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 issues. Livestreams require authentication of a cable, satellite or streaming service subscription.

Slopestyle

American Red Gerard made snowboard history four years ago when he won the men's slopestyle gold. At 17, and just a few months younger than fellow American Chloe Kim, he was the youngest person to ever win a snowboarding Olympic title.

Jamie Anderson of the U.S. is the two-time defending gold medalist in women's slopestyle. She'll compete in the final with fellow Americans Julia Marino and Hailey Langland

Women's final: Feb. 5, 8:30 p.m. EST

USA Network (LIVE) -- Replay in NBC Late Night coverage

Livestream

Men's qualifying: Feb. 5, 11:30 p.m. EST

USA Network (LIVE)

Livestream

Men's final: Feb. 6, 11:00 p.m. EST

NBC Primetime (Delayed)

Livestream

Halfpipe

Kim is attempting to defend her snowboard halfpipe gold medal. At age 17, she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold when she won this event at PyeongChang in 2018.

Shaun White is going for his fourth halfpipe gold medal. The 35-year-old is the defending champion and this is expected to be his final Olympics.

Women's qualifying: Feb. 8, 8:30 p.m. EST

NBC Primetime and USA Network (LIVE)

Livestream

Men's qualifying: Feb. 8, 11:30 p.m. EST

NBC Primetime (LIVE)

Livestream

Women's final: Feb. 9, 8:30 p.m. EST

NBC Primetime (LIVE)

Livestream

Men's final: Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m. EST

NBC Primetime (LIVE)

Livestream

Parallel Giant Slalom

Men's and women's qualifying: Feb. 7, 9:40 p.m. EST

Men's and women's 1/8 finals through semifinals: Feb. 8, 1:30 a.m. EST

Men's and women's finals: Feb. 8, 2:35 a.m. EST

USA Network (LIVE)

Livestream

Snowboardcross

Women's qualifying: Feb. 8, 10:00 pm. EST

USA Network (LIVE)

Livestream

Women's final: Feb. 9, 1:30 a.m. EST

USA Network (LIVE)

Livestream

Men's qualifying: Feb. 9, 10:15 p.m. EST

USA Network (LIVE)

Livestream

Men's final: Feb. 10, 1:00 a.m. EST

USA Network (LIVE)

Livestream

Mixed Team final: Feb 11, 9:00 p.m. EST

NBC Primetime (LIVE)

Livestream

Big Air

Women's qualifying: Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m. EST

NBC Late Night (Delayed)

Livestream

Men's qualifying: Feb. 14, 12:30 a.m. EST

USA Network (LIVE)

Livestream

Women's final: Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m. EST

NBC Primetime (LIVE)

Livestream

Men's final: Feb. 15, 12:00 a.m. EST