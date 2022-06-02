Famous food blogger is sister to US Olympic gold medal snowboarder

Tieghan Gerard is a food blogger, an author, has appeared on several lifestyle channels and has a huge social media following.

American Red Gerard is the defending Olympic gold medalist in men's snowboard slopestyle. He's defending that title Sunday night at the Winter Games in Beijing.

His sister is possibly more famous.

Tieghan Gerard is the woman behind the food blog Half-Baked Harvest. And her love for cooking has inspired a huge following.

Tieghan started the blog in 2012, she wrote on the website, and said she's been featured on The Cooking Channel, HGTV, Food Network and other large outlets.

"My hope is to inspire a love for food in others, as well as the courage to try something new!" Tieghan wrote. She said her love for cooking started with simply helping cook for her family of 10.

"I soon realized how much I enjoyed it, and before I knew it, I had taken over cooking our meals full-time," she wrote.

Red's fully aware of his sister's popularity.

"I'm the second in the family for who's made it and whatnot," Red said, noting that when he meets someone, they often note that he is Tieghan's brother.

While Red made history becoming the youngest Olympic snowboard champion at 17 during the 2018 Games in South Korea, Tieghan is the gold medalist in terms of social media following.

Her Half-Baked Harvest Instagram account boasts 4 million followers. Red has 262,000. Tieghan is also clearly atop the Gerard family podium on Facebook (1.2 million to 28,000) and Twitter (23,000 to 15,000)

Red is set to defend his slopestyle gold at 11 p.m. EST Sunday night. Tieghan's third cookbook "Half Baked Harvest Every Day" arrives this month.

What's Red's favorite dish from Tieghan?