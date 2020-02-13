Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has posted a powerful message on social media blasting those who, over the years, have criticized her looks, body, wardrobe, and anything else beauty-related.

Biles' Instagram post comes as she joins skincare company SK-II for its #NOCOMPETITION campaign. Playing off that hashtag, the world's best gymnast said she never wanted to be in a competition about her looks.

"I'd be lying if I told you that what people say about my arms, my legs, my body... of how I look like in a dress, leotard, bathing suit or even in casual pants hasn't gotten me down at times," Biles wrote.

"I'm tired of everything in life being turned into competition, so I am standing up for myself and for everyone else that has gone through the same."

SK-II echoed the statement, saying that everyone ends up getting judged even if they didn't ask to.



"These toxic competitions dictate how we should look, act and feel, creating pressure that holds us back in our daily lives," the company said in a promotional statement.

Also taking part in the campaign are badminton team Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo, pro surfer Mahinda Maeda, swimmer Liu Xiang, table tennis player Ishikawa Kasumi and Japan's Hinotori Nippon volleyball team.