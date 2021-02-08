Watch Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart react to Jade Carey’s gold-winning routine in Tokyo

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg reacted to her incredible gymnastics floor performance in a new video from NBC Sports that was more earnest than comedic.

PHOENIX — Jade Carey is gaining across the world thanks to her gold-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics, and the stellar routine even got the attention of some of your favorite celebrities.

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg reacted to her incredible gymnastics floor performance in a new video from NBC Sports that was more earnest than comedic.

“She was about to cry in the event before because she didn’t do so well, and she kept herself composed,” Snoop Dogg remarked. “She came back with one of the greatest floor performances of all time. She did that.”

“I love that you’re seeing people step up and shine in their moment,” Hart added.

Watch their full commentary here.

The comedian and rap mogul had funnier things to say about the discus and hammer throws along with Cuba’s Mijaín López slamming his own coaches to the ground after winning a historic fourth gold in Greco-Roman wrestling.

The duo was kinder to the soft-spoken gymnast from Phoenix who proudly represented Team USA gymnastics on the world’s biggest stage.

“That was inspirational,” Snoop Dogg said. “Great job, Jade.”

Carey returned home to cheering friends and family on Thursday.

"A lot of people are recognizing me, which is kind of weird, but it's really cool," Carey said after her welcome back to the Valley.