Tokyo Rewind, Aug. 6: Felix makes history with medal No. 10

Allyson Felix stands alone in women's track and field and, after a slow start in Tokyo, the U.S. men's basketball team confirmed it's still the best.

Allyson Felix has increased her stake in the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) conversation when it comes to Olympic track and field. Felix won bronze in the women's 400 meters in Tokyo Friday, giving her 10 career Olympic medals.

Felix now has more Olympic track and field medals than any woman in history in a career that goes back to 2004 in Athens. Her 10th medal also ties her with the great Carl Lewis for the most by an American athlete. She could break that Saturday when she's expected to run in the 4x400-meter relay.

U.S. gets payback on France for men's hoops gold

Less than two weeks after a stunning opening game loss to France, the U.S. men's basketball team got payback -- but it was not easy.

In a game that was close for much of the contest, the Americans defeated France 87-82 to win the gold medal. It's the seventh gold for the U.S. since the 1992 "Dream Team."

Kevin Durant led the way with 29 points for the U.S.

The basketball gold was also the 100th medal earned by the United States at the Tokyo Olympics with about one day of competition to go.

France earned silver. Slovenia and Australia will play for the bronze.

Third marathon, first Olympic medal

American Molly Seidel, a relative newcomer to the women's marathon, took home the bronze in the event that was run early Saturday morning. Seidel was competing in only her third marathon ever.

Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei took gold and silver.

The race was moved from Tokyo to Sapporo and started an hour early to avoid the extreme heat and humidity in Tokyo. But even then, the temperature at the start was 77 degrees Fahrenheit and climbed to nearly 86 degrees near the finish, with humidity around 65%.

Historic medal for US

Ariel Torres of the United States won the country's first-ever medal in the new Olympic sport of karate. Torres earned one of the two bronze medals in men's kata. Ali Sofuoglu of Turkey won the other. Ryo Kiyuna of Japan and Spain’s Damian Quintero took gold and silver, respectively.

More medals on the track

Paul Chelimo of the United States dove across the line to win bronze in the men's 5,000-meter race. Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the gold medal and Mohammed Ahmed of Canada took silver.