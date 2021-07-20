Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Tuesday: Simone Biles returns to competition, and a Knoxville-native goes for the gold

More gold will be awarded in track and field plus sport climbing makes its Olympic debut and more skateboarding medals are handed out.

TOKYO, Japan — It's the last day of event finals for artistic gymnastics as medals are awarded in women's balance beam, men's parallel bars and men's horizontal bar.

USA Gymnastics announced Monday that Simone Biles would be returning to compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday starting at 4 a.m. EDT, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games.

Biles has been dealing with a mental block that in gymnastics is referred to as “the twisties.” In other words, Biles is having trouble figuring out where her body is in relation to the ground when in the air.

After that, Knoxville native Wes Kitts will chase his Olympic dreams in the 109kg weightlift starting around 6:50 a.m. EDT. The Halls High School graduate has a pretty impressive resume already. He has been the Pan American Games Champion, been the Pan American Champion twice and has made three appearances at the world championships.

Then, the women will dominate the stage in track and field Tuesday with finals in the 200 and 800 meters, 400-meter hurdles and the hammer throw while the men take on the pole vault final. Decathlon and heptathlon also get underway.

After two dominant performances to wrap up pool play, the U.S. men’s basketball team takes on Spain in the quarterfinals. Springboard diving wraps up with the men’s 3-meter final. The first Olympic medal in history is awarded in the women’s skateboard park competition. And sport climbing makes its official Olympics debut.

