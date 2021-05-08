One final day of "Talking Season"

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer has certainly maximized "Talking Season", a phrase first coined by Steve Spurrier to describe those months between spring practice and fall camp where coaches spend more time talking than coaching.
That will change Friday morning as the Gamecocks begin their first fall camp of the Shane Beamer era.
On Thursday, Beamer headlined "Media Day", the final event of Talking Season. The coach is in great spirits leading into his first preseason in Columbia since his days as a South Carolina assistant under the HBC.