In a battle of the Blowfish and the Bacon, it was Macon winning 4-2 in the first game of the 2022 season.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Blowfish Baseball is back.

Opening Night for the Lexington County Blowfish featured the home team taking on the Macon Bacon in the first game of the 2022 season.

The weather cooperated and it allowed a full nine innings with the Blowfish featuring a new theme for 2022. On the back of the player jerseys are the name of a county, city or town's first response departments. Some jerseys recognize the Lexington County Support Services or the Lexington County School District.

The first run of the season for the Blowfish came courtesy of South Carolina's Talmadge LeCroy who came to the plate in the third with the bases loaded. LeCroy lifted a sacrifice fly to left which was deep enough to score Ryan Ootz. That cut a 2-0 Macon lead in half but the Bacon would add two more runs to take the contest 4-2.

The sixth inning saw the Blowfish switch jerseys and become the "Glowfish".