Orange Bowl Preview - Coaches hope motivation wins out over disappointment

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The 89th Orange Bowl will have a playoff-type matchup as seventh-ranked Clemson faces number six Tennessee.

Clemson is 11-2 while Tennessee is 10-2 after a season where both teams were in the mix for a spot in the CFB Playoff.

However, both teams suffered disappointing losses that derailed their playoff hopes. Tennessee lost to Georgia and South Carolina while the Tigers lost to Notre Dame and South Carolina.

But both Dabo Swinney and Josh Huepel expect both of their teams to put aside any disappointment and do their best to end the 2022 season with a victory in one of the sport's premier bowl games.